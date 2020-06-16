WATERTOWN — Betty J. Meschke, 91, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Park Terrace in Watertown.
Betty Jane Griep was born on Feb. 27, 1929, in Hartford, the daughter of Alvin and Viola (Kleider) Griep.
She attended schools in Hustisford and Horicon.
On June 7, 1952, she married Herbert Meschke of Watertown. Herbert preceded her in death on May 31, 2020.
They farmed the Meschke Homestead until 1959 when they built a home in Watertown.
The couple farmed in Lebanon from 1969 to 1972. They built a home on the Rock River near Jefferson.
Betty was employed at Midstate Shoe Factory, Lindberg Hevi-Duty, Schweiger Industries, then back to Lindberg where she retired in 1994.
Betty is survived by three sons, Rodney Meschke, Ralph (Kimberly) Meschke, both of Watertown, and Richard (Kim) Meschke of Lake Mills; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Tyler, Candice, Sean, Matthew and Michael; and three great-grandchildren, Carter, Hunter and Connor. She was the last member of her immediate family.
She further was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Bernice (Orth) Griep; and two sisters, Jean Diels and Virginia Mock.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 19, at 3 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with the Rev. Joshua Martin officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown.
Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.