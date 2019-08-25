JEFFERSON — Betty J. Pruefer, 101, of Jefferson, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Betty was born on May 19, 1918, in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of Harry and Esther (Wilde) Foster. Her parents were killed in a train accident when Betty was 8 and her sister Harriet was 3. The two girls went to live with and were raised by their aunt, Gertrude Foster.
Betty was a 1935 graduate of Jefferson High School and attended one year at North Central College of Naperville, Ill.
On Oct. 31, 1936, Betty married Alvin Pruefer, Sr. and the couple had three children, all of whom were raised in Jefferson and graduated from Jefferson High School.
Betty and Al owned and operated various retail stores in the area and enjoyed 38 years of marriage until his death in 1975.
Betty loved sacred music and singing praises to her Lord.
In her younger years, she sang in the Evangelical United Brethren and the Immanuel United Methodist churches for 50 years as a soloist for weddings and funerals. She directed the Immanuel choir for 26 years.
Betty was a devoted and very active member of Immanuel United Methodist Church of Jefferson. She served with the IUM Women, Ruth’s Circle, Wesley Sunday School, the Prayer and Bible Study, and the Worship Committee. She originated and directed the Christian Faith Singers (an interdenominational choir), singing since 1976.
Betty was devoted to her Lord and Savior, her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children, Donald (Sandra) Pruefer of Campbellsport, Cynthia Shanklin of Stoughton and Alvin (Karen) Pruefer Jr. of Waukesha; 11 grandchildren, Debra, Donald Jr. (Karla), Michael “Mickey” (Beth), Peter (Anna), David (Linda), Marijane (Dennis), Todd (Tammy), Brent, Julie (Josh), Mandy (John) and Jeff (Tamila); 39 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and her godson, Carl Pruefer Jr. She also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, aunt Gertrude, her husband, great-grandson David Jr., sister Harriet Pruefer, son-in-law David Shanklin, grandson-in-law Kenneth Hall and dear friend Vi Schafer.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Immanuel United Methodist Church of Jefferson with Pastor Kellen Roggenbuck and the Rev. Nancy Carmichael-Stoner presiding.
Visitation will be on Monday at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson from 4 until 7 p.m.; and on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Betty will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery of Jefferson following the service.

