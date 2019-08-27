Betty J. Smiley, 81, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at London Lodge of Cambridge.
Betty was born on May 24, 1938, in Kewaunee, Ill., the daughter of John and Ruth Emma (McGuire) Smiley.
Betty and her family moved from Illinois in the 1940s and she graduated from Whitewater High School in 1957.
In her youth, Betty helped her family on the farm and was employed as a woodcutter at Opportunities Inc. of Fort Atkinson for 28 years.
Betty enjoyed putting puzzles together and collecting Betty Boop memorabilia. She loved going out to eat and shopping. She was known to make knit hats and other crafts, and was an avid Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packer fan.
Betty was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Fort Atkinson for the majority of her life. She had a fun and sassy spirit, and was a happy person.
Betty Jean Smiley will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Smiley of Fort Atkinson; nephews, Leroy (Kathy) Smiley of Fort Atkinson, John (Sandy) Taft of Elkhorn and Wayne (Diane) Taft of Elkhorn; a number of other nieces, nephews and relatives; and special friend, Julie Eggleson of Fort Atkinson. She also is survived by many friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, John Edward, Margaret (Terry) Smith, and Peter in infancy.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at a later date. She will be buried at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
