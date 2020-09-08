WATERTOWN/HELENVILLE — Betty Probst, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at The Legacy at Noel Manor in Verona.
Betty was born to Henry and Leona (Pagenkopf) Tunak on March 9, 1932, in Oconomowoc. She was baptized on March 20, 1932, and confirmed on April 14, 1946.
On May 21, 1955, Betty married Melvin “Bud” Probst at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Oconomowoc.
Though she never bragged about it, she studied hard and graduated as salutatorian from Oconomowoc High School. She then attended legal secretary school in Milwaukee and worked for a law firm until marrying Bud.
Betty worked for H. Bert Miller Law Office before starting a family and again while her children were high school age. Bud’s insurance career took them to Plymouth for seven years, and then to Rockford, Ill., for seven years. She continued to work as a legal secretary during both stops and closed out her career once again working part-time for Miller Law Office.
After retirement in 1994, Betty and Bud returned to Helenville and lived on the family farm.
Her greatest joy was to plan and organize family gatherings. She maintained a lifelong friendship with a group of “girls” with whom she grew up and enjoyed “ladies’ lunch” for over 70 years to share family stories.
Betty was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, volunteered her time with church activities and especially enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a woman of strong faith and modeled that for her family and others no matter the setting.
She is survived by her children, Tim (Susan), Tom (Joy), Dave (Christi), Steve, and Kaye (Rob) Reichert; grandchildren, Jacob (Kirsten), Micah (Stephanie), Malinda (Chris) Forsberg, Dillon (Lindsey), Jaclyn, Alison (Jake) Berry, Rachel, Jonathon, and Kyle Reichert; great-grandchildren, Kayden, Emberlee, Levi, Gabriel, June, Ezra, Octavia and Finnia Forsberg; sister, Donna (Ralph) Andrus; sister-in-law, Beverly Melcher; brothers-in-law, Eugene (Jean) and Mark (Cathy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; in-laws, Oscar and Margaret; sister-in-law, Marion Roth; brother-in-law, Earl Roth; nephew, Michael Roth; brother in-law, Frank Melcher; infant daughter, Janet; and grandson, Benjamin.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Helenville, from 10 until 11 a.m.
A private family service will be held following the visitation. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the devoted staff members of The Legacy at Noel Manor and Heartland Hospice for their care of Betty.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and School or the charity of one’s choice.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services Verona Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
