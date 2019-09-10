Betty R. Anderson, 89, of Fort Atkinson, went to heaven on Sept. 2, 2019, after a short stay at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Betty was born on Dec. 15, 1929, in Chicago, Ill., to Ernst and Elsie Forsberg.
She graduated from York High School in Elmhurst, Ill., in 1948.
Betty worked at International Harvester in Chicago until she married Paul Anderson on June 13, 1953, in Maywood, Ill. They were married almost 50 years, living in Chicago, Chalfont, Pa., and Savannah, Ga.
Betty and Paul did extensive traveling overseas and in the United States, and took trips to Sweden to visit their relatives.
When Paul died in 2003, Betty moved to Fort Atkinson to live near her brother, Harold Forsberg, and his family.
Betty was very artistic and kept busy creating and making fine jewelry, painting, sewing, knitting and, finally, China painting. She enjoyed playing Bridge with her neighbors in Fort Atkinson, and was an avid reader.
Betty was gracious and kind to everyone she met, and never lost her sense of humor, even in her last days.
Betty is survived by a sister-in-law, Elsie Bylsma of North Palm Beach, Fla.; and nieces and nephews, Pam (Dan) Pundsack of Fort Atkinson, Mark (Mary Ann) Forsberg of Howell, Mich., Craig (Darlene) Forsberg of West Salem, Caryn (Ken) Borchardt of Fort Atkinson, Cindy (Steve) Costello of Austin, Texas, Carolyn (David) Hornstein of Dallas, Texas, and Linda (Terry) Payne of Dallas.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold Forsberg; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Forsberg.
A small family service will be held at a later date at Faith Community Church’s Memorial Garden to honor Betty’s life.
“I will life up my eyes to the mountains, From where will my help come? My help comes from the Lord, who made Heaven and earth.”: Psalms 121: 1-2.
The family also would like to thank the Rainbow Hospice staff who made Betty’s end of life comfortable.
