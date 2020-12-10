December 8, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Beverly Ankomeus passed away on December 8, 2020 following a brief illness.
Beverly was born in Wilmot, WI, and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1950. She married her loving husband, Denny, in 1955. He preceded her in death in March of this year.
Beverly is survived by three children, Sherry and Mike of Tucson, AZ and Julie of Fort Atkinson.
Beverly will be remembered with her husband this spring.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
