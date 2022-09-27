Beverly Ann (Strunk ) "Bev" Boyce

May 13, 1940 - September 14, 2022 Paulden, AZ - Beverly A Boyce
May 13, 1940-September 14, 2022
Beverly A. Boyce , 82, of Paulden AZ. Passed away on Wednesday September 14th 2022 peacefully in her home, following a long illness surrounded by family.
Beverly was born on May 13th, 1940, in the city of Watertown, WI to Arnold and Ruth ( Kaetterhenry) Strunk.She lived in Fort Atkinson until 2012 when she moved to Arizona to be close to two of her daughters. She loved gardening, camping, and crocheting and making many other craft items to give as gifts to her family and friends.
Beverly was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that loved having her family around her.Beverly is survived by her children Willis Lenz (Sandy) of Burlington WI. , Sue (Brunco) Smith of Paulden, AZ., Janet (Delvin) Moldenhauer of Jefferson, WI., Tammy (Patrick) Hibbert of Chino Valley, AZ. grandchildren: Timothy Boyce, Matthew Lenz, Katrina Bivins, Casie Collins, Laura Smith, Marcus Snodie, Courtney Wendt, Alissa Hunter, Keegan Moldenhauer, Jamie Hibbert, Cathy Smith, Daniel Smith, Travis Smith. Great -grandchildren, Vincent Cramer, Cameron Clark, Victoria Collins, Paige Hunter, Sophia Anderson, Madilyn Anderson, Marley Infante, Irie Infante, Luna Infante, Kayden Bivins, Keira Bivins, Johnathan Bivins. Her brother Wayne (Jane) Strunk, and sister Linda (James) Krinke.
A celebration of life will be held in Beverly’s honor on October 15,2022 at the Jefferson County Lodge #9. 617 Masonic Blvd. Jefferson, WI. 53549 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm. ( Next to the Jefferson county fairgrounds grounds.)
Special thanks to Sue Smith and Maggie’s Hospice.
