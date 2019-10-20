JEFFERSON — Beverly G. Ebert, 82, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, surrounded by her family, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
She was born on March 6, 1937, in Watertown, to Alfred and Hattie (Borck) Miller. She lived in Jefferson all her life and attended Jefferson High School.
On Aug. 8, 1954, she married Robert Ebert at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson. He preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 2004.
She and Robert owned and operated the Mexi-Hot Drive-In in Jefferson. She also was employed at Schweiger Industries, retiring there after 43 years.
Bev was an avid Milwaukee Brewer, Green Bay Packer, Matt Kenseth and NASCAR fan. She enjoyed many road trips to look for deer and see the fall colors, with many stops at the Amish stores along the way. She enjoyed her scratch-off lottery tickets and stopping in at the area casinos.
She was strong in her faith, and her family was her pride and joy. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
Bev will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son, Alan Ebert of Jefferson; her granddaughters, Michelle (Travis) Smith and Angela Tully, both of Jefferson; and her great-grandchildren, Traven, Abigail and Hunter Smith, and Brandon and Owen Tully, all of Jefferson. She also is survived by her sister, Deloris Kakuschky of Jefferson; sister-in-law, Karen (George) Oestreich of Watertown; and special friends, Jean (William) Rudolph and Toby Tully, both of Jefferson; along with nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Bev also was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Verna (Robert) Stroebel, Jeanette (Edwin) Staude, Hilbert (Joyce) Miller and Bernhardt (June) Miller.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Joshua Martin and Rev. Mark O. Bartsch officiating.
Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may gather on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.
Memorials in Beverly’s name may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care or St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Sylvan Crossings in Jefferson and Rainbow Hospice Care for the loving care you provided. She loved you all.
Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com for further information, to leave a condolence or light a candle in her memory.
