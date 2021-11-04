Jefferson, WI - Beverly J. "Bev" Helle, age 74 of Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at her home.
Bev was born March 13, 1947, in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of Charles and Delores (Lenz) Snodie. On December 2, 1989, she married Ronald D. "Muff" Helle in Jefferson after many years of dating. Bev and Muff liked to go out together, whether it was to the stock car races or to the fair to see the tractor pulls that Muff participated in. The two spent as much time together as they could until his death in 2008. In her free time, Bev enjoyed shopping, gardening, and was a wonderful cook, often hosting family holidays. She also loved cats and had many of them. Her family meant the most to her, and Bev especially treasured time spent with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Bev is survived by: her daughter Debbie (Donny McDermott) Miller of Fort Atkinson; son Jim (Ava) O'Neil of Jefferson; stepson Dennis (Kim Boughman) Helle of Pooler, GA; grandchildren Michelle (Travis), Karolina, Regan and Cameron; great-grandchildren Kinley and Grady; sister Barbara (Bob) Werner of Sun City, AZ; and special niece Dana (Craig) Guttenberg of Fort Atkinson and their children Cade and Luke. She is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Bev is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother David Snodie and sister Kimberly Snodie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bev's name to the Jefferson County Humane Society or Paddy's Paws of Fort Atkinson would be appreciated.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson with Pastor Ken Casey presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Bev will be laid to rest following the service at Union Cemetery.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.