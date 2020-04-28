SULLIVAN — Beverly Jackson passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Sullivan.
She was born in Milwaukee on Feb. 12, 1953.
Bev lived in Sullivan for 38 years. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, and above all she loved her cats and cows.
She was employed at Generac, Tyson, and most recently at Jefferson Memory Care where she was known as "Grandma Bev." She loved going to work to interact with staff and patients. She was big-hearted and always quick to laugh.
Bev had a beautiful soul and spirit. She will be missed dearly by all who loved her.
Beverly was the wife of Gary (Punk) Jackson, mother to Doug Kawa and Kathy Roth, grandmother to Kelly and Connor Roth, sister to Joanne Nissen and Lori (Dave) Kolter, brother to Ted Gauger, sister-in-law to Linda (Dale) Horton, and also is survived by many family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Doug Kawa; and her brother, Wayne Gauger.
The family is planning a celebration of life when it is safe to do so.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Oconomowoc is assisting with arrangements.
