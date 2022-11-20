April 18, 1936 - November 12, 2022
Plymouth, WI - Beverly Jane Goulder, age 86, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2022 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center with her loving family by her side.
She was born on April 18, 1936 in Plymouth, WI, a daughter of the late Clifford and Bernice (DeTroye) Johnson.
Bev attended Denmark High School. On August 29, 1953, she married Harvey Goulder, the love of her life in Green Bay, WI. Together they had six wonderful children, whom Bev enjoyed taking care of. Her husband preceded her in death on June 22, 2008.
Bev enjoyed antiquing, camping, reading, being outside admiring her flowers, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and dogs.
Survivors include her children, Steve (Lynne) Goulder of AZ, Kelli (Ron) Krebsbach of Cascade, Lori (Rick) Knoflicek of Maribel, Clifford (Laurie) Goulder of Fort Atkinson, Dan (Sue) Goulder of MO, and Richard Goulder (Nicole) of Jefferson; 17 grandchildren, Sarah (Carlos) Killian, David (Tina) Krebsbach, Wendi (Chad) Hellmer, Rick Knoflicek Jr., Lee (Brenda) Knoflicek, Brandon (Amanda) Knoflicek, Brianna (Tyler) Breitenfeldt, Amanda (Alex) Brown, Joe Pace, Shannon (Grant) Randolph, Justin (Racheal) Goulder, Steven (Justine) Goulder, Jordan Elliot, Gabbi Goulder (Andrew), Karissa Goulder, Garrett (Klaudia) Goulder, Myranda Goulder (Kyle); 28 great-grandchildren; 11 step great-grandchildren; brother, Brian (Ellynne) Johnson of Plymouth; sister, Rita (Michael) Strobel of Plymouth; and brothers-in-law, Richard (Pat) Donovan of DePere, Romaine Simonsmeier of Chili, and sister-in-law, Carol Weinhoff of Plymouth.
Bev is also survived by many close family including her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, Sharon Simonsmeier, Rosemary Pickruhn, and Bill Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM; with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 PM. Pastor Dale Miller will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Fort Atkinson at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Bev's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Rocky Knoll Health Care Center and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all the care and compassion given to Bev.
