LAKE MILLS — Beverly June Bakken, 87, died on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Sylvan Crossings in Jefferson.
She was born on March 14, 1932, in Wanamingo, Minn., the daughter of the late Melvin and Rachel (Hoseth) Myran.
Beverly grew up on her family farm homestead that was owned for over 60 years and graduated from Wanamingo High School.
Survivors include her three sons, Steven (Carol) Bakken of Watertown, Craig Bakken of Lake Mills and Matthew (Debra) Bakken of Fort Atkinson; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two sisters, Colleen (Raymond) Hegseth of Wanamingo and Linda Underdahl of Zumbrota, Minn.; two brothers, Richard (Yvonne) Myran of Zumbrota, Minn., and Howard Myran of Wanamingo; other relatives and friends.
She also was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Peter Underdahl.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills.
Friends may call on Monday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
