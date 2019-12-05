LAKE MILLS — Beverly M. Koeppel, 92, Lake Mills, died on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
She was born on March 5, 1927, the daughter of the late Walter and Martha (Reeck) Rahn.
Beverly married Edward “Hank” Koeppel on July 2, 1949, at Pembine. He died on July 10, 2008.
In 1945, Beverly graduated from the Lake Mills High School.
She was employed as a bus driver for the Lake Mills public school system for more than 20 years.
Beverly loved to knit and had volunteered for many years at St. Vincent de Paul.
Survivors include three sons, Douglas (Susan) of Lake Mills, Greg D. (Patty) of Cambridge and Bradley (Martine) of Watertown; one daughter, Barbara (Wayne) Britzke of Lake Mills; seven grandchildren, Leila Nordness, Laura (Nelson) Corrado, Lisa (Denny) Ottoson, Nathaniel Britzke, Emma Koeppel, Carl Koeppel and Margaret Koeppel; eight great-grandchildren, Christopher Edward Nordness, Jonathan Nordness, Josh Nordness, Sarah Nordness, Skyler Ottoson, Ethan Ottoson, Hailey Ottoson and Marcus Ottoson; other relatives and friends.
She also was preceded in death by her grandson-in-law, Daryl Nordness.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at the Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice, Inc., St. Vincent de Paul or the family.
Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills is assisting the family.
