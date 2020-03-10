Beverly Mae (Tutlewski) Hoard, 86, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Fort Memorial Hospital.
Beverly was born on Sept. 1, 1933, in Wilton, to William and Vera (Pergande) Tutlewski.
She graduated from Sparta High School.
On Dec. 20, 1951, Beverly married her high school sweetheart, Garman Hoard, in Sparta. He preceded her in death in April, 1989.
She moved to Fort Atkinson in 2000, and was employed at Pick ’n Save as a cashier.
Beverly was an active member of Living Savior Lutheran Church.
She volunteered at the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.
Beverly enjoyed weaving, sewing and crafts, and was active with the TOPS group in Fort Atkinson.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Frick of Fort Atkinson, Bruce (Cathy) Hoard of Alvin, Texas, Diane (Ted) Myers of Tukwila, Wash., and Barbara (Mark) Schmaling of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Adrian McGuire, Misty (Mario) Velotta, Matthew (Jamie) McGuire and Benjamin Frick; and great-granddaughter, Lily McGuire.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Kayla Frick; son-in-law, Joel Frick; brother, Kenneth Tutlewski; and sister, Burdette Meck.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. at Living Savior Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Friends may call on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will take place on Saturday, March 14, at St. John's Cemetery in Sparta.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Fort Atkinson Food Pantry or to Living Savior Lutheran Church, 1661 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
Special thanks to Fort Memorial Hospital, Alden Estates, and Fort Wound and Edema Clinic for their excellent care.
The Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family.
