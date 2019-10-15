COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — William “Bill” Paul Bluege, 80, of Cookeville, Tenn., and formerly of Jefferson, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville.
He was born Sept. 29, 1939, in Chicago, to the late Emil and Helen Drager Bluege.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Concordia University, Chicago, and a master’s degree from Marquette University, Milwaukee.
He served as principal at West Elementary School in Jefferson. He also owned Blues Brothers Storage in Jefferson and was very active in the Rotary Club of Jefferson.
He and his wife Gerry have lived in Cookeville for the last 14 years where he had been an active mason with Cookeville Lodge F&AM No. 266.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Robert “Bob” Bluege.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Geraldine “Gerry” Novak Bluege; son, Paul, and wife Laura Bluege, and daughter, Jenny Hay, all of Sparta, Tenn.; grandchildren, Maria, Valerie, Roy and Laura; and great-grandchildren, Samone, Reece, Sammy, Ben, Abby, Savannah, Myca, Orion and Milo.
A masonic service, followed by a memorial service for Bill will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m. at the Cookeville Chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home.
His family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Share memories and condolences at www.hhhfunerals.com.
