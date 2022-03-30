Jefferson, WI - Bill G. Endl, 41 of Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Bill was born July 27, 1980, in Madison, the son of Marcia (Endl) Koeffler. Bill was a very social man who loved to spend time with his friends and family. He especially enjoyed the bar scene including shooting darts and pool and singing karaoke or listening to live music. In his free time, Bill enjoyed the outdoors whether it was fishing or camping. He had a sharp sense of humor that could make anyone laugh and his stubbornness endeared him to everyone he met. Bill lived his life on his terms, and always did what he wanted to do. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Bill is survived by: his mother Marcia (Glen) Koeffler; father Terry Seidell; sister Mary Newton (Eliud Salazar); son James (Dallis) Webster; granddaughter Journi Multhauf; nephew Tylor Newton; niece Daytona Newton; stepbrothers Jeff Koeffler and Tim Koeffler and their families. Bill is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Bill is preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents Donald and Mary Endl; paternal grandparents Edward and Vickie Seidell; brother Scott J. Endl; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins
A farewell party in Bill's honor will be held starting at 12:00 PM on April 16, 2022, at the Jefferson VFW Hall located at 1420 S Rockwell St, Jefferson, WI 53549. Family and friends are invited to come celebrate Bill's life and enjoy time together.
