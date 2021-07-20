Blanche Libby (Schwartz) Grum

August 2, 1926 - July 17, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Blanche Libby Grum, 94, Whitewater, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Mulberry Glen Assisted Living in Whitewater.
Blanche was born on August 2, 1926 in Chicago, Il to Vaclav and Marie (Stoural) Schwartz. She moved to Czechoslovakia at the age of 3. Following her father's death she moved back to Chicago at age 19. Blanche married Henry Grum. They moved to a small farm south of Whitewater after retirement. He preceded her in death over 30 years ago. Blanche loved playing cards, sewing and she made yo-yo quilts.
She is survived by her son Henry (Jeannie McKay) Grum, Newberg, Oregon; close friend Rev. Sandra Mineau, Rockford, IL, Sandra, Adrean, Maria, Isabella and Griffin Mineau and many church family friends from St. Patrick Catholic Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church 1225 W. Main St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Whitewater. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10:00am until the time of the service.
A special thanks to Agrace Hospice and the staff at Mulberry Glen for the care they showed to Blanche. Memorials may be made in Blanche's name to the Whitewater Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family.
