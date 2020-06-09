Blanche Widish, 94, of Fort Atkinson, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Wellington Meadows in Fort Atkinson.
Blanche was born on Aug. 8, 1925, in Morresburg, Tenn., to Wilson Seals and Ada Carpenter.
She was a 1945 graduate of the Rogersville (Tennessee) High School.
Blanche married Reuben Widish of Dodgeville on Oct. 15, 1947.
The couple lived in Fort Atkinson for many years. Blanche worked as a nurse’s aide at Countryside Home in Jefferson for many years.
Her favorite pastime was quilting and her Dutch Doll Quilts are cherished by her grandchildren.
Blanche is survived by her daughter, Mary (Mark) Olson of Lake Mills; five grandchildren, Robert (Suzanne) Fuhr Jr. of Macomb, Ill., James (Kathy) Fuhr of Crowley, Texas, Theresa (Craig) Richmond of Jefferson, Duane Olson of Waterloo and Melissa (Joe Buell) Scoville of Lake Mills; four great-grandchildren, John and Jake Fuhr, Ashlie (Matt) Roth and Autumn Scoville; one great-great-granddaughter, Evelyn Roth; and a son-in-law, Robert Fuhr Sr. of Jefferson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben, on March 12, 1990; her parents; three daughters, Donna Widish, Elizabeth Fuhr and Joyce Widish; four grandchildren, Kimberly Fuhr, and Barbara, Ciji and Peter Widish; and her brother, Raymond Seals.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, at East Side Cemetery in Dodgeville.
The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www. houckfuneralhomes.com.
