COLUMBIA, Md. — Bobbi (Roberta) Jo English (Smith), 57, formerly of Fort Atkinson, Wis., died on Jan. 2, 2020, following a brief illness, with her loving family at her side.
She was the beloved wife of Michael English, and devoted mother of Sarah and Claire English of Columbia, Md..; daughter of Joanne Smith of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; and cherished friend to so many.
Bobbi was a remarkable woman of deep faith, as well as a faithful leader at St. John's Episcopal Church in Ellicott City, Md., where her funeral will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m.
Bobbi gave generously of herself and made a profound difference in the lives of so many.
Besides being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was committed to improving the lives of children around the world through the use of educational and public television. She was the vice president of North American Television for Sesame Workshop, the producers of “Sesame Street” where she worked successfully to make certain that early childhood education programs like “Sesame Street” are seen by as many children as possible.
Bobbi was an avid tennis player and loved to take long walks each day with her dog, Packer. She and her husband, Mike, took many long weekend hiking trips.
She and the family regularly visited her parents in Fort Atkinson.
Friends and family describe Bobbi as a “bright light” who shone her love and acceptance toward everyone she met.
She is survived by brothers, Paul (Cris) of Honolulu, Hawaii, Mark (Liz) of Madison, Wis., and, Jim (Yvonne) of Seattle.
She was predeceased by her father, Robert “Bob” Smith, of Fort Atkinson, Wis.
Bobbi also had many nieces and nephews whom she loved: Nate, Madeline, Ally, Sam, Ema, Greer and Barrett.
Bobbi will be sorely missed by her heartbroken family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.