Bonnie Klitzkie

May 4, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Bonnie Marie Klitzkie, 74, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at home.
Bonnie was born on November 16, 1946 in Fort Atkinson to Harvey and Marian (Ebersol) Behling. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and began working at Hoard's Dairyman for many years. In 1971, Bonnie married Gene Klitzkie, and in 1972 they moved to their hobby farm.
Bonnie enjoyed animals, especially horses and her four German pointers. She also enjoyed everything outdoors, especially her thirty fishing trips to Canada.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Gene Klitzkie; two nephews; one niece; and dog, Jo.
She is preceded by her parents, Harvey and Marian Behling; and brother, Gerald Behling.
Per Bonnie's wishes, there will be no formal services.
A donation can be made in Bonnie's name to Rockdale Lutheran Church.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
