A heart heavy with the loss of Brent P. Alwin, 69, who passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 24, 2019.
Our grief is lightened by the knowledge he is being welcomed home with loving, open arms by his mother Joie and father “Big Walt,” sister April, and brothers Scott and Craig.
Brent was a loving father, skilled artisan, sensitive soul and wonderful storyteller. “Brento” was a man who did not always live his life conforming to or confined by what society ordained and expected. He was a “free spirit” with a generous nature and a wonderful creative ability.
He leaves another hole in the fabric of our family that will not be mended until we once again are reunited in that longed for place of peace and rest. “Ride On …”
He is survived by his sons, Shane Alwin of Jefferson, Jessie (Dah-ve) Alwin of Apple Valley, Calif., Jacob (Rebbecca) Alwin of Milton, Lucas (Christine) Alwin of Fort Atkinson and Casey Alwin of Palmyra; daughters, Emily Alwin of Fort Atkinson, and Addison Alwin of Palmyra; grandchildren, Maxwell, Samuel, Meadow, Walter, Alexander, Sapphire, Walter, Dylan, Amy and Emily; siblings, Elaine Robinson of Watertown, Jeannine Davis of Michigan, Dennis Sohns of North Carolina, Lee Sohns of North Carolina, Gabrielle Alwin of Whitewater, Penelope (Jim) Alwin of Whitewater, Pamela Fullerton of Wausau, Deb (Roy) Rockwell of Whitewater, Lanee (Nancy) Alwin of California, Jill (Matt) Simmons of Whitewater and Sean (Laura) Alwin of Fort Atkinson; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Captain Scott Alwin and Craig Alwin; sister, April Alwin; and nephews, Tyrone Alwin and Tyrone Kleinhans.
Burial will take place on Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. for close friends and family at the Cold Spring Cemetery followed by a celebration of life at Brock’s River Walk in Fort Atkinson from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Memorials made to the family would be greatly appreciated.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family
