JEFFERSON — Brian and Kaden Johnson, of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident.

Funeral services are pending at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson.

Service information

Jan 31
Memorial Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Immanuel United Methodist Church
201 East Racine Street
Jefferson, WI 53549
Jan 31
Celebration Of Life
Friday, January 31, 2020
3:00PM-8:00PM
Neighbors at 13 East
216 Golf Road
Jefferson, WI 53549
