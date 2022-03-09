Brian Erickson

Cambridge, WI - Brian J "BJ" Erickson passed away peacefully at home on Friday March 4th, 2022.
He was born on December 14, 1956 to Nancy (Bergholz) Hommen and Carl Erickson. Brian graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1975. He married his first wife, Connie, in 1975 and together they had 2 children. Later, Brian married Lynn Olson-Erickson on September 13, 2002. Together they spent the past 20 years in Cambridge where they enjoyed fishing, camping, racing and hanging with friends. They also enjoyed spending time together at their little slice of heaven in Winter, WI.
BJ was a lifelong member of the Milwaukee Carpenters Union Local 344, where he worked 30 plus years before retiring in January 2014. He began his racing career when he was 20 and raced every weekend at Jefferson Speedway until retiring in 1998. BJ was known by many at the track. He could not get up the "hill" without stopping to chit chat with everyone.
BJ is survived by his wife, Lynn; His children, Jason (Angel) Erickson, Holly (Keith) Henn; step-sons, Dan (Lisa) Legge, David (Denice) Legge, Travis (Heather) Olson; step-daughter, Angie Olson; sisters, Sherry Hargraves, Dawn (Dale) Johnson; brother, Mike (Lois) Erickson; grandchildren, Zach, Jocelyn, Alex, Lydia and Gracie; Bonus grandchildren, Sam, Josh, Claudia, Jacob, Caeleb, Nolan, Mallory, Miley; step-great grandson, Connor; as well as many nieces, nephews and bonus family members.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; sisters, Vicki Anderson, Wanda Cusick; and brother, Cully Erickson.
The family would like to extend thanks to Rainbow Hospice for their love and compassion during his final days.
A celebration of life will be held at The Sports Page Bar and Grill on Saturday May 14th. Please come join the family and reminisce about BJ's life.
