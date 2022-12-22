Brian L. Schroeder

Lake Mills, WI - Brian Schroeder, 43, of Lake Mills, WI, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, December 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after his courageous battle of cancer. A devoted husband, father, son and brother, he will be missed by so many.
Brian was born at Fort Atkinson Hospital to David Schroeder and Diana (Weber) Schroeder on May 6, 1979.
If there was one word everyone would use to describe Brian, it would be selfless. Brian always put others before himself, even in the hardest of times during his life. He prided himself in helping others succeed, whether it be in the agriculture or hunting world; both of which were passions of his. He worked on the Family Farm for most of his Adult Life where he is a 4th generation farmer.
Along with raising three kind, humble, and compassionate children, he loved passing his knowledge onto other youth. He was a wonderful mentor of local learn to hunt programs, 4-H and the Lake Mills FFA. He was a volunteer Firefighter for Lake Mills Fire Department for 20 years.
Brian is survived by his wife, Nicole; three children, Ann Marie (Mitchell) Stuettgen, Mia, and Beau; parents David and Diana Schroeder; siblings Steve (Jackie) Schroeder of Lake Mills and Amy (Adam) Zimmermann of Lake Mills, niece and nephew, Emma and Braydon Zimmermann; Grandmother, Viorene Schroeder; In-Law's Annette and Alan Stelse; and Patrick and Holly Chwala. Along with brother and sister in laws, other nieces and nephews and many other family and close friends.
Preceded in death by Grandfather Kenneth Schroeder, Grandfather Gerald Weber, Grandmother MaryAnne Weber, Uncle Jerry Schroeder and Cousin Nathan Weichmann.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 29th, from 5:00 - 8:00pm and also on Friday, December 30th, beginning at 9:00am until the time of service at 11:00am all at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Burial will be in the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Brian KC Fund at 109 Menhall Dr., Edgerton, WI 53534 or the UW Cancer Clinic Johnson Creek, 250 Doctors Ct., Johnson Creek, WI 53038.
