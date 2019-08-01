Bruce G. Findlay, 66, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Bruce was born on Nov. 25, 1952, in Fort Atkinson, to Dean and Beverly (Braman) Findlay.
He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1970.
Bruce owned and operated Finotey Refrigeration & Air Conditioning since 1976.
He enjoyed being out at the Jefferson Speedway to watch the races and help out where needed. He also sponsored Dyllan Schuyler’s late-model series car.
Bruce was a lover of music, and loved to spend time with family and friends, especially at Pete’s in Hebron.
He is survived by his children, Sarah (Antonio Mehling) Findlay of Johnson Creek, Rebecca (Justin) Vogel of Amherst, Matthew Findlay of Fort Atkinson, Brian J. Findlay of Pewaukee and Alexander Findlay of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Chase Mehling and baby Vogel; sister, Sue (Allan) Fischer of Waukesha; girlfriend, Debbie Aumann of Lake Mills; mother of Bruce’s children, Karen (Ed) Tyne of Jefferson; nieces, Katelyn and Luminita (Aly) Fischer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Brian E. Findlay.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 320 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson.
Friends may call on Tuesday at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will take place in Hebron Cemetery at a later date.
The Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.