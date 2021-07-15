July 17, 1950 - July 14, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Byron D. Conkle, 70 of Jefferson, passed away on July 14, 2021 at Alden Estates in Jefferson.
Byron was born July 17, 1950 in Fort Atkinson, WI, the son of Irvin and Cleo (Cook) Conkle. He grew up in the area and was a 1969 graduate of Jefferson High School. On July 26, 1980, he married Hope Elaine Pope in Fayetteville, NC and the two shared over 40 years of marriage together. Byron was in the US Army for over 15 years and worked in transportation, moving troops and military families. While he was in the military, the couple enjoyed traveling to many places, especially Italy. Later in his life, he attended Madison Area Technical College and earned an associate degree in Computer Programming. Byron also worked at Speedway as a customer service associate where he liked to chat with the local patrons. One of Byron's favorite topics was science fiction, and he watched TV shows, built models, and read books on the subject. He was an excellent provider for his wife and cooked for her and others when he was able to. Byron was always close to his family and friends, and he will be dearly missed.
Byron is survived by his wife Hope Elaine Conkle of Jefferson, brother Gary Conkle of Jefferson, sister Sharry Green of Jefferson, and many other relatives and friends.
Byron is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Vernon Conkle and Myron Conkle
A funeral service honoring Byron's life will be held at 4:00PM on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00PM until the time of the funeral service at the funeral home and on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service of Richland Center with burial to follow at Richland Center Cemetery.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home and Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service are caring for the family.
