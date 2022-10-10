Byron Pester
Buy Now

August 25, 1924 - October 8, 2022

Waupun, WI - Byron James Pester born August 25, 1924. The son of Walter and Emily (Clemons) Pester. Byron graduated from Whitewater City High School in May of 1942. After high school he played semi-pro football for the Delevan Red Devils from 1943-1946 and farmed on the family farm. He was united in marriage to Doris Schlitz on July 24, 1953 at the First United Methodist Church Whitewater, WI. They operated a dairy farm in Coldspring until 1960 when they moved their dairy operation to Houston Texas.

To plant a tree in memory of Byron Pester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.