Calvin D. Clark, 91, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home.
Calvin was born on Aug. 21, 1929, in Bruce, Wis., to Perley and Nellie (Silvernail) Clark. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1948.
Calvin married Janet Garthwait on Jan. 20, 1951. He served his country in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic for 23 years. Calvin also worked for Wisconsin Bell for 22 years before retiring in 1994.
He enjoyed woodworking, welding and helping his children.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Douglas Clark, Dale Clark, Daniel Clark and David (Michele) Clark; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Hazel, Velma, Zelda, Norma, Dora, Bertha, Nellie, Audery, Alberta and Lloyd.
No services are planned at this time.
Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.