JEFFERSON — Carey A. Bieck, 92, of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Carey was born on Dec. 29, 1926, in Milwaukee, to Adam and Helen (Orlikowski) Szczepanski.
She married Dale Bieck on April 23, 1949, and they were together until his passing on Jan. 23, 2015.
Carey enjoyed knitting, crocheting and reading, and was an avid sports fan, especially the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers.
She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
She is survived by her daughters, Kristine (Tim) Hansen of Menomonee Falls and Karen (Dennis) Cain of Colorado; sons, Dennis Bieck of Jefferson and Keith (Kim) Bieck of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, David (Heather) Bieck, Sarah Bieck, Andrew Bieck, Ryan (Connie) Hansen, Samantha (Robert) Petroff, Emily (Brent) Vernon, Matthew Cain, Joshua Bieck, Rachel Bieck, Rachel (Mitch) Crim and Dustin (Kelly) Schneider; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ervin Szczepanski of Milwaukee, Jerome (Beverly) Szczepanski of New Berlin and Teddy Szczepanski of Rhinelander; and sister, Helen Bonis of Hubertus.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Patricia Bieck; daughter-in-law, Chris Bieck; four brothers and one sister.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson with the Deacon Mike Nelson officiating.
Visitation will be on Thursday at the church from noon until the service.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson is assisting with arrangements.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or light a candle in her memory.
