Carita K. Ausmacher, 93, of Fort Atkinson, formerly of Palmyra, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Sienna Crest Memory Care.
Carita was born on Feb. 4, 1926, to William and Marie (Crowley) Torpy. She grew up and spent the majority of her life in Milwaukee, moving to Palmyra in 1997 where she remained until December of 2018.
On June 26, 1948, Carita was married to Eugene. God blessed their union with a daughter, Barbara Jean.
Carita was a homemaker for most of her married life but worked for a few years as an aide at Alverno Elementary School, a job that suited her perfectly because of her love of children. Her family says that Carita loved spoiling children, both family and others.
She had many interests during her life. She loved shopping, reading, rummage sales, and was an excellent cook and baker. Eating was mandatory anytime anyone visited her home.
She was loving and generous, and had a great sense of humor and a big heart. She also had a spicy and determined Irish personality. She will be dearly missed.
Carita is survived by her sisters-in-law, Rachel and Polly Torpy; her nieces, Pat (Joe) Hoff, Kathy Weiss, Maureen (Bob) Miller and Mary (Gary) Meier; her nephews, Patrick (Pam) Torpy and Michael Torpy. She also is survived by a number of other nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 46 years, Gene; her loving daughter, Barbara Jean; and siblings Genevieve, Tom, June, Allan, Deloris and John.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmyra. Father Thomas J. Coyle will officiate the mass.
Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Carita will be laid to rest following the mass at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Cemetery in Milwaukee.
A special thank you to the Sienna Crest staff for the wonderful care, concern, comfort and love that they provided her. Also thank you to Rainbow Hospice for their care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sienna Crest Memory Care of Fort Atkinson.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra, is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
