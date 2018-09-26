MILTON — Carl J. Jung, 79, of Milton, passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at his home.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1938, in Elkhorn, the son of the late Herbert and Nellie (Cavey) Jung.
Carl was a graduate of College High School in Whitewater and later attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
He had served in the National Guard and the Army.
Carl married Karen Thayer and subsequently divorced. He later married Marguerite Kilroy and they had four children before their subsequent divorce.
While living in Fort Atkinson, Carl was very active in his community. From holding office in the Jaycees and Toastmasters to community theater and Boy Scouts, he made an impact on many facets of the community.
Carl retired from Nestle in Jefferson in 2001 after 16 years of employment within the company’s parts department. During his time there, he greatly enjoyed writing articles for the Friskies Times.
He was an avid photographer and music enthusiast.
In later years, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, auctions, showing his ’39 Chevy in car shows and collecting model cars.
Carl is survived by his children: Laurie Ann (Andrew) Jones of Riverside, Calif., Timothy (Robin) Jung of San Diego, Calif., and Karen (Brian) Verley of Waukesha; grandchildren: Rachael, Elizabeth and Alec Jones, and Connor Verley; sister, Beverly Snyder of Tucson, Ariz.
He also was predeceased by a son, Daniel; brothers: Harold, Glenn, Walter and Richard; and brother-in-law, Larry Snyder.
A gathering of friends and family is planned for Saturday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.