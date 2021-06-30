March 14, 1948 - June 26, 2021
Reeseville, WI - Carla J. Lemke, 73, of Reeseville, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Sienna Crest Memory Care in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Carla was born on March 14, 1948, to Don Brostowitz and Mary Brostowitz in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. She graduated from Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua, Wisconsin, in 1966.
Carla had a great passion for all things gardening. She was an avid and accomplished seamstress. She loved to travel and spend time on the water. She had an infectious smile that made the world a little brighter.
She is survived by her husband, George Lemke, daughter Jennifer (Paul) Morrison, sons Jake (Melissa) Lemke and Todd (Pam) Johnson, grandchildren Lindsay Johnson, Lauren Johnson, Asher Lemke, Emily Morrison, and Olivia Morrison. She is further survived by her brothers David (Bonnie) Brostowitz, Jim (Linda) Brostowitz, and Mike (Paula) Brostowitz, and sisters Sally Brostowitz, Lori Eithun, and Sue (John) Wilson.
A Christian funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 3, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson with visitation from 11 am to 1 pm and a service at 1 pm. Lunch will follow at the church. Interment will occur at a later date at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls, Wisconsin.
Carla spent her last four years at Sienna Crest Memory Care in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. The family would like to extend its sincere thanks to Sienna Crest staff, who provided companionship and excellent care to her while she was there. The family would also like extend its deep appreciation to the folks at Rainbow Hospice for their guidance and support.
Memorials in Carla's name can be made to Alzheimer's Association.
Dunlap Memorial Home, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.