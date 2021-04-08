May 16, 1936 - April 5, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Carman F. Vaughn, 84, Fort Atkinson, passed away at home on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Carman was born on May 16, 1936 in Watertown, son of the late Frank and Myrtle (Carman) Vaughn. On January 16, 1992 he married Paula Gjertson in Jefferson.
Carman loved riding motorcycles and camping with his family. Later in life he found joy in painting pictures and writing poetry.
Carman is survived by his wife, Paula Vaughn; children, William (Terri) Vaughn of Milton, Cindy Dean of Whitewater, Doreen Gruenberg of Whitewater, Cheryl (Bill) Fowler of Fort Atkinson and Dale Gjertson of Fort Atkinson; son-in-law, Troy Kratz of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Amber (Jerry), Cristi (Ben), Jason, Jamie, Michelle, Allie (Mike) and Nicole and great grandchildren, Alexa, Jackson and Sienna. Carman was also preceded in death by his daughter, Angie Kratz; grandsons, William Jr. and Dustin "Ernie" and sisters, Myrna, Doris and Maureen.
A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service.
