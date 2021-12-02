Cambridge, WI - Carmon M. Howe, 94 of Cambridge, died on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Meriter Hospital of Madison.
Carmon was born May 5, 1927, in Black Earth, WI, the son of Clifford and Leta (Beckwith) Howe. He married Olga Jones on October 1, 2001 in Shakopee, MN, and the two shared 20 years of marriage. The couple enjoyed traveling and spending time together. Carmon served his country in the U.S Navy in the Pacific Theater aboard the USS Rotanin (AK-108). In his free time, he was an avid clock collector and handyman, especially with grandfather clocks. Carmon was a true provider and worked over 55 years as an electrician and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 159 in Madison. He was also a 32nd Degree Master Mason and a lifetime member of the Zor Shrine Camel Patrol. Carmon will be deeply missed.
Carmon is survived by: his wife; stepdaughters Barb (Keith) Johnston of Phoenix, AZ, Kris Munro of Two Rivers and Kim Swick of Cambridge; stepsons Ernest (Sherry) Hernandez of Jefferson and John (Barbara) Hernandez of Marshall; step-grandchildren Laura Johnston, Ellie Swick, Mollie and Maggie Munro, Beth Krahn, Abbie Hernandez, Brad Johnston, Michael Swick and Paul, Mark, Sam and Russell Hernandez; and many step great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carmon is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Peggy Gullickson, and sisters Alicia Pollan and Beverly Fenne.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00PM on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Carmon will be buried at 2:00 PM at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Cambridge with a military honor to follow.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
