JEFFERSON — Carol A. Eichenberg, of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the age of 77.
Carol was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Born in Enterprise, Ala., she moved to Florida where she married and raised three boys. In 1995, Carol moved to Wisconsin to be near her grandchildren.
Carol was a faithful Baptist and spoke fondly of her missionary work in Ecuador in the 1980s.
She also was an avid NASCAR and NFL fan.
Carol is survived by her sons, William (Ruth), David (partner Ellen) and Steve (partner Karen); three grandchildren, Chris (partner Stephanie), Tim (Marty) and Michelle; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother and sister.
There will be no service, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.
