Carol A. Hunn

Johnson Creek, WI - Carol Ann Hunn (nee Balistreri), of Johnson Creek, passed away after a brief illness on June 28, 2022 at Summit Aurora Hospital. She was 74. She was born on March 14, 1948 in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated from West Milwaukee HS., and UW-Whitewater. In 1969 she married Timothy Hunn, and together they had 3 children, Kristen, David, and Andrew. Carol worked as an early childhood teacher and later as an educator and caregiver for adults with special needs. A long-time member of St. Mary Magdalene's Parish in Johnson Creek, Carol lived out her faith in a community she loved. Carol oversaw the Johnson Creek Helping Hands Food Pantry for many, many years; was named "Woman of Merit" by American Association of University Women. A creative soul, Carol was very passionate about bringing good to her community, and enjoyed her life in the world around her: nature and her animals, as well as her family and friends and the people she met on her many adventures. She will be greatly missed. Carol is survived by her husband, Tim Hunn, her daughter, Kristen (Matthew) Stockhausen, and her sons, David and Andrew (Meredyth) Hunn. Her grandchildren Miranda, Sophia, and Grace Stockhausen, and Phoenix and Makenna Hunn. She is survived by her mother, Mary Balistreri (nee Lewko) ; her sisters, Madeline (Pat) Faillaci, Norma (Jim) Swenor, Annette (Mike) Geiger; her brother Tom (Noreen) Balistreri; and her brother-in-law John Hunn. She was preceded in death by her father Anthony Balistreri.
A visitation service will be held at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown on Thursday June 30, 2022 from 5-7pm. A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Johnson Creek on Friday July 1, 2022 at 12pm - visitation will be held from 10am-12pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Johnson Creek Helping Hands Food Pantry.
