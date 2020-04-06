WHITEWATER — Carol A. Ott, 66, of Whitewater, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home.
Carol was born on March 6, 1954, to the late Eugene and Dorothy (Pollock) Robbins.
She was a 1972 graduate of Whitewater High School, and then attended Blackhawk Technical College, receiving an associate’s degree in Food Science.
On Dec. 2, 1972, in Fort Atkinson, Carol married Roger Ott.
She worked for many years in Jefferson at the Tyson Foods plant. She also worked in the Nestle-Purina plant and, most recently, at Nasco.
Carol loved to go deer hunting, garden, ride motorcycles, sew, and was a classic car enthusiast.
She is survived by her loving husband, Roger Ott; son, Levi (Sarah) Ott and their son, Vallyn; brothers, Eugene and Dale Robbins; sister, Kathy Knaack; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law; five nieces and five nephews, and many friends.
She also was preceded in death by her niece, Christine Robbins.
A private family burial will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
