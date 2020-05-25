DOUSMAN — Carol A. Villarreal, 74, of Dousman, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice Inpatient Center of Oconomowoc.
Carol was born on Oct. 10, 1945, in Waunakee, the only daughter of Robert and Alice (Story) Richards.
Growing up with three brothers, Carol held her own against the boys.
She attended Waunakee High School and graduated in the mid-1960s.
On May 3, 1986, Carol married Antonio Villarreal at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Jefferson. The couple enjoyed 21 years of marriage until his death in 2005.
Carol and Tony owned Tony’s Tap in Jefferson for 13 years.
Carol had a heart for others. She was a talented and willing caregiver. She took wonderful care of her family and any person needing help. The family remembers dinner with strangers happening regularly and Carol even opened her home to folks needing a place to stay.
Her children apricate her willingness to put others before herself and they will cherish her memory.
Carol is survived by her children, Debbie (Dennis Szymanski) Smith of Dousman, Robert (Jamie) Bredlow of Watertown, Randy (Corina) Bredlow of Elkhorn, Jon (Rosemary) Villarreal of Madison, Cali (Sherry) Villarreal of Milwaukee and Isabella Turner of Fort Atkinson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael (Lorna) Richards and Thomas (Kathy) Richards; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carol also was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Larry Richards.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, May 29, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson with the Rev. Gary Tillman of St. John’s Lutheran of Ashippun presiding.
Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Carol will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery following the funeral.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place and online condolence, please visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.