August 14, 1944 - September 12, 2021
Adams, WI - Carol Ann Rabl, age 77 of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on September 12, 2021 at her home with her husband, Norm and children at her side following a brave battle with cancer. Carol Ann (Hackl) Rabl was born August 14, 1944 in Milwaukee to Louis and Rose (Schwei) Hackl. She attended Pius Catholic High School. She married Norm Rabl on May 4, 1963 and they started their family in Jefferson, WI. Carol and Norm moved permanently to their Pinequilizer Campgrounds and Christmas Tree farm in Adams, Wisconsin in 1983. Carol was an administrative assistant for the Jefferson County Public Health Department and later at Dr. Parlante's Dental office in Adams until she retired. She was an active owner of the Pinequilizer Campground and Christmas trees sales in Fort Atkinson, WI. Carol loved spending time with her family and took delight in everything her children and grandchildren took part in. Carol and Norm enjoyed many years of travel and camping across the United States, winters in FL, summers in Door County and the Northwoods of Wisconsin. She was passionate about walking, biking, reading, gardening, boating and hosting parties. She valued her participation in community events and causes. She was the President of the Calico County Home and Community Education Association participating in major projects including Mask-ateers and Wisconsin Bookworms. She was a long time volunteer for Faith in Action and active with Strong Bones exercise classes. She had a strong Catholic faith and made friends everywhere she went. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, Mom, Grandma and friend to many. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Rose Hackl; her brother Thomas Hackl. She is survived by her Loving husband Norm Rabl; daughter, Laurie Rabl; son, David (Danielle) Rabl; daughter, Kelly (Trent) Allen. Grandchildren Keith and Collin Diemert; Grace Rabl; Chloe and Luke Allen. A Celebration of Life and Luncheon is planned for Saturday September 18, 2021 at 12:00 at the Mound View Golf Course in Adams, WI with a service with Chaplain David Borton from St. Croix Hospice at 1:30 p.m. A Catholic Mass and Interment will be at a later date with the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.roseberrys.com Our Family would like to express our deepest thanks and gratitude to the St. Croix Hospice Team and the many friends (too many to name) for visiting, supporting, cooking and helping us keep our loving Mom at home and comfortable during this journey. Memorials honoring Carol will be sent to Faith in Action of Adams County.
