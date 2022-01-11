Carol J. (Dobner) Heimstreet

June 23, 1934 - January 8, 2022
Lake Mills, WI - Carol June Heimstreet, 87, Lake Mills, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 8th, 2022, at London Lodge.
Carol was born on June 23, 1934, to Joe and Esther Dobner in West Allis, Wisconsin. Carol lived in an extraordinary time. The youngest of six, she came into this world born in the shadow of the great depression. She lost a brother Tommy, who was killed in action on Iwo Jima in 1945. She graduated from Mercy High School. Growing up, her family would spend summers in Lake Mills in a trailer on Sandy Beach Road until her father and brothers finished building a house which they moved into after Carol graduated from high school. As a teenager at least once, she swam across Rock Lake. She married Edward Heimstreet three days after turning 21 in 1955 and had four children by 1962. In her 40s, she took up snow skiing and enrolled in college. She then quietly set aside her college dream and returned to work to ensure her kids could pursue their own dreams. She allowed her children wide latitude to take chances and make mistakes, celebrating when things turned out well and helping pick up the pieces when they didn't.
She was proudly Catholic and found both inspiration and solace in her faith. She was generally unassuming, but confidently approached any challenge. She was not to be underestimated. She delighted in following the exploits and achievements of her ten grandchildren through the years.
She enjoyed golf, dance club, an occasional trip to the casino and playing cards with her friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Audrey Hirsch, Margaret Martin, John Robert Dobner, PFC Thomas W Dobner, Joseph M Dobner Jr. and her husband Edward B Heimstreet III.
She is survived by her children Ann Meshekoff of Los Angeles, CA, Edward (Linda) Heimstreet IV of Lake Mills, Robert (Marri) Heimstreet of Lake Mills, and Richard Heimstreet (Denise Cuthbertson) of Montgomery, TX. Grandchildren from Ann: Mikhaela Sharlet (Steve), Alexander Meshekoff, and Andrew Meshekoff (Jen An). Grandchildren from Ed & Linda: Alisha Heimstreet-Bade, Samantha Heimstreet (Cody Bakken) and Edward Heimstreet the V. Grandchildren from Bob & Marri: Miranda (Jonas Langerod Rugtvedt), Nikki and Kaia Heimstreet, Grandchild from Richard: Rojean Heimstreet Maddox (Michael) and her mother, Fariba Heimstreet; Numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Marsha Fairfield for all the care she provided Carol at home. Our deepest thanks go to London Lodge and Rainbow Hospice for the extraordinary and tender care they provided mom over the last six months. Words simply cannot convey the magnitude of the gift they gave us.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish (St. Francis Xavier) in Lake Mills. Friends may call after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church until the time of mass. For those unable to attend in person please visit the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to London Lodge or Rainbow Hospice Care.
