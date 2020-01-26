JEFFERSON — Carol J. Genz, 82, of Jefferson, passed away at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in the arms of her Lord and Savior.
She was born on June 29, 1937, in Milwaukee, to Chester and Josephine (Liska) Mundt.
Carol was baptized on July 24, 1937, at Ascension Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. She was confirmed on April 29, 1951, at Emmaus Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. She later taught Sunday school at Emmaus Lutheran Church.
She graduated from North Division High School in Milwaukee.
Carol married Nielan Genz on April 18, 1964, at Emmaus Lutheran Church.
She worked as a secretary at Allis Chalmers until moving to Packwaukee. After several moves, Carol and Nielan established their family in Jefferson.
She was also employed at the Family Medical Center in Jefferson and St. Coletta/Alverno for many years.
Carol enjoyed music, cooking, baking, canning, needlework, latch hook and many other craft projects.
Carol and Nielan enjoyed working on the family genealogy, traveling, and spending time with their children and grandchildren.
She was a 30-year volunteer with Special Olympics, Wisconsin.
Carol is survived by her husband, Nielan Genz of Jefferson; children, Paul (Dawn) Genz of Windsor, Ruth (Dennis) Affeld of Juneau, Rebecca (Robert) Blodgett of Monticello and Mark Genz of Jefferson. She also is survived by five grandchildren, Thomas Genz, Megan Genz (Travis Banegas), Elizabeth Affeld, Sean Affeld and Lindsay Affeld; and by cousins, relatives, friends, and her faithful dog Sam.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Dorene Mundt.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Helenville with the Rev. Mark Swanson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, St. Peter’s Lutheran School or Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Safe in the arms of Jesus, Safe on his Gentle Breast,
There in His arms enfolded, safely my Soul shall rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.