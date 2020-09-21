JEFFERSON — Carol J. Haas, 81, of Jefferson, joined her Savior in Heaven on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Carol was born on Jan. 8, 1939, in La Crosse, the daughter of Edward and Laura (Peaslee) Pratt.
She graduated from Logan High School in La Crosse in 1956.
On Dec. 20, 1957, Carol married Robert Haas after knowing him just six weeks, and the couple had four children. She and Bob would have celebrated 63 years of marriage in December.
Carol was more than an avid reader. She read an average of 140 novels a year and read the Bible, cover to cover, 23 times. Her knowledge was vast, and she was a valuable reference.
She was a collector, amassing more than 1,000 dolls, and enjoyed accumulating butter pat dishes. She followed the Green Bay Packers closely and had ownership in the franchise.
She and her husband had seen all 50 states and many foreign countries. Carol and Bob had traveled hundreds of thousands of miles together with their “girls,” (dogs) Kiki, Kizzie and Poppy.
Carol was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Lake Mills and the family is comforted in knowing that she now is resting in Paradise.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Haas of Jefferson; children, Bonnie Lynn of Arizona, Robert Jr. of Lake Mills and Kelly Jean of Texas; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Carol also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lauri Ann; two brothers and three sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin with the Rev. Steven Fossum presiding.
Visitation will be on Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson with remarks from the Rev. Mark Dressel of Trinity Lutheran Church of Lake Mills at 7 p.m.
