November 26, 1933 - November 17, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Carol J. Hofer, Lake Mills, 86, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
She was born on November 26, 1933 in Fort Atkinson, the son of the late Roy and Florence (Prust) Strausburg.
She married Lorin Hofer on August 23, 1986 at the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Carol had been a Jefferson County 4-H Leader, member of the Newville Homemakers Club, and enjoyed playing cards with card clubs.
Survivors include her husband, Lorin; her children, O. Gary (Debra) Wilke, Larry Wilke, Pam (Doug) Meider, Doug (Jane Legault) Wilke, Tim (Wendy) Wilke; step-children, Lori (Dale) Krasemann, Brian (Kris) Hofer; grandchildren, Dennille (Jake) Heiman, Shallon (Tanner) Holzhueter, Dustin (Renee) Wilke, Levi (Amanda) Wilke, Sheena (Nick) Sass, Shane Butcher, Lindsey Meider, Rado Wilke, Alyssa (Rodney) Benson, Brittney Wilke, Chantel Wilke, Drew Ann Wilke, Ethan Wilke, Evan Wilke, Amber (Chris) Krasemann-Foss, Kelly (Jeff) Krasemann-Mager, Tenley Hofer, Brody Hofer, Joshua Raymond, Andrew (Nayelli) Raymond, Jazmyn Lueck, Rustyn Lueck; great-grandchildren, Cyrus Wilke, Aubrey Wilke, Steiger Wilke, Elizabeth Dorshorst, Emmalee Dorshorst, Barrett Wilke, Shelbey Wilke, Artie Wilke, Alice Wilke, Brynn Solberg, Blayne Solberg, Vada Meider, Alec Mager, Emma Mager; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her first husband, Orlo Wilke; one sister, Shirley Krueger; and two grandsons, Calvin Wilke and Brandon Wilke.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the St. John's Ev. Lutheran "Newville" Church with private family services to follow.
Burial will be in St. John's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to the St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice.
