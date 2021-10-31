Carol Jean Schafer

July 8, 1934 - October 20, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Carol Ulbert Schafer was born on July 8, 1934, and passed away peacefully on October 20, 2021, at Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson. Mom was born to James and Katherine Ulbert, Chicago Illinois and has one sister Patricia (Swede) Sweeney.
Mom Married our Dad Theodore "Dan" Schafer on December 1, 1956, after Dad returned home from proudly serving his country. As a family we lived in Chicago until 1978 when we moved to Whitewater, WI where we had our cottage and spent time with our family and friends.
Mom had 4 children, Steven (Cheryl) of Punta Gorda FL, Michael (Lisa) of Lago Vista TX, Geralyn (Ken) Dorn of Fort Atkinson, and Mary Catherine (Jim) Vohs of Whitewater.
Mom had 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Elise) Schafer, Sarah (Kent) Walker, Teddy (Jenny) Schafer, David (Holly) Schafer, Rachel (Ben) Smith, Renee (Corey) Viola, Justin (Stacy) Vohs, Axel (Courtney) Vohs, Damon Vohs, Stefanie (Ian Helfenstein) Schafer. 19 Great grandchildren, Sienna, Genevieve, Brenson, and Emery Schafer, Carter, Nolan, Adelyn and Gracelyn Schafer, Abby and Michael Schafer, Eli Walker, Jayden and Hunter Smith, Alexis and Aliyah Viola, Pierce Vohs and Hayden Vohs, Averie and Alaric Helfenstein. 3 Nieces Kathleen Sweeney, Maureen Sweeney, Colleen (Tony) Bacino, one nephew John Sweeney and many great nieces and nephews.
Mom volunteered at St. Priscilla Church in Chicago, was a Girl Scout leader, volunteered for The La Lache League of Chicago and mom and dad were involved with The Beverley Dean foundation to raise money for St Jude's Children's Hospital. After we all graduated from High School Mom was elected Treasurer for the Town of Whitewater and served for over 20 years. Mom loved to travel, sail with our dad, but most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and attending as many events and activities as she could.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents James and Katherine Ulbert, Her in-laws Ted and Agnes Schafer, our Dad Ted "Dan" Schafer, her son Michael Schafer, her granddaughter Renee Dorn-Viola, her brother in-law Swede Sweeney and her dear friend and partner in crime, Diane Fejdasz.
Our family would like to thank the staff of Sylvan Crossing of Jefferson, they all went above and beyond caring for our Mom and also Rainbow Hospice for all they did and for all they continue to do.
Our Mom wanted us to celebrate her life by having a gathering of family and close friends. We will celebrate on November 7th from 11:00-3:00 at "The Bridge" 88 South Main St Fort Atkinson, WI 53538, Time of remembrance will be at 11. For those of you who are unable to attend the Celebration, please remember our mom in your prayers.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
