December 18, 1935 - June 3, 2021
Janesville, WI - Carol June Swenson, age 85, a lifelong resident of Janesville. Entered into Eternal Life unexpectedly on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Carol was born December 18, 1935 in Janesville, the daughter of the late Charles A. and Esther A. (Korban) Nightengale. She attended St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran School, graduating as her Class Valedictorian in 1950, and was a graduate of Janesville High School, Class of 1954. She married George J. Glass in 1959, and they had 2 children, Temijuiin H. "Tem" Glass, and Denise M. Glass. She later married Robert D. Swenson on January 28, 1984.
She worked for over 28 years for General Motors Corp. in their Accounting Dept. until her retirement.
Carol was a member of St. John's Community Church, Ft. Atkinson, WI.
Carol had a true "Heart of Gold", and her generosity, humility, and grace will be missed by all who met her! She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She was able to travel to many destinations with Bob and her children and grandchildren. Carol enjoyed playing Bridge and Euchre. She always enjoyed the gatherings of her Red Hat Society chapter.
She is survived by her 2 children, Temijuiin H. "Hugh" (Barbara) Glass, of Spring Hill, TN, and Denise (Bob) Barrett, of Ft. Atkinson, WI; her 4 beloved grandchildren, Ricky (fiancée, Ellie Brodersen) Krause, Heather Krause, David Glass, and Carol Glass, 4 step-grandchildren, Tyler (fiancée, Amanda Ciske) Barrett, Autumn Barrett, Ryan (Sarah) Ward, and Blake (Briana Wilson) Ward, 1 step-great-grandchild, Dylan; her brother Wayne C. Nightengale, Orange Park, FL; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Swenson, and the father of her children, George Glass.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd., with Rev. Kevin Butler officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Monday at the FUNERAL HOME. A private entombment will be held on Tuesday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park.
A beautiful life that came to an end,
She died as she lived, everyone's friend.
In our hearts a memory will always be kept,
Of one we loved and will never forget!
