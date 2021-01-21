Carol L. Tetting

December 21, 1947 - January 15, 2021
Port Charlotte, FL - Carol Tetting, age 73, of Port Charlotte Florida passed away on January 15, 2021 in Port Charlotte. Carol was born on December 21, 1947 in Rockford, Illinois to the late Maurice and Marjorie (Reinel-Leedle) Courtier. She attended Fort Atkinson High School and after graduation started dating Clarence "Sonny" Tetting. On November 19, 1966, she married her childhood sweetheart, Clarence in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. They went on to have two beautiful children, Lisa and Jerry.
Carol was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan along with of course the Florida Gators. She loved baking Christmas cookies every year and giving some to the neighbors. She loved her little Pug pups Baby and Zoey. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte, FL, and loved worshiping the Lord every Sunday with her church family. She also loved to keep up with friends and family on Facebook and spent a lot of time on her laptop. She enjoyed family time and if ever given a choice between a shopping spree or dinner with family she'd choose family!
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Clarence on November 18, 2020. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by sisters, Donna (Harley) Dorn, Judy Courtier, Diane Simdon, and Mary Jo (Wayne) Stasch; also a brother, Jim (Glenda) Courtier, brother-in-laws, Lloyd (Sally) Erdman and Jerry (Kathy) Tetting, and sister-in-law, Gertie (Cecil) Odegaard.
Carol is survived by her children, Lisa Tetting, and Jerry Tetting; granddaughters Jamie (Andy) Moen, Molly Jo Anderson and Stephanie Brill; great grandchildren Kyrin, Kamille and Killian; a God-daughter Elisabeth, sister Sally Erdman and brother-in-laws Wayne Stasch, Harley Dorn and Cecil Odegaard, along with other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Also her precious Pug pups Baby and Zoey.
Carol will be cremated in accord with her wishes and kept with her children. A celebration of Carol's life will be held in combination with a celebration for her husband Clarence, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte, Florida at a later date.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
