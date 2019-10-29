ALLOUEZ — Carol M. Wilmet, 92, of Allouez, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Carol was born on Jan. 31, 1927, to Philip and Clara (Van Vonderen) Dart in Algoma.
Following her high school graduation, she moved to De Pere and began employment as a telephone operator.
On Dec. 27, 1946, she married Merlin Wilmet of De Pere.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Kay Pecard, John (Jane), Bill (Julie) and Mike Wilmet (Robin); grandchildren, Eric (Brittney) Pecard, Brian Wilmet, Lisa Wilmet (Taylor), Jill Henze (Chris), Shayna Wilmet, Adam Wilmet, Brooke (Paul) Maass and Ben Wilmet; stepgrandchildren, Jason Pecard and Mike (Christine) Pecard. She also is survived by nine great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many special friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Philip (Kathryn) Dart, Jr.; her sister, Patricia (Richard) Mott; son-in-law, Robert Pecard; brother-in-law, Donald (Ruth) Wilmet; and nephew, Tim Wilmet.
Family and friends may call at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere, on Friday, Nov. 1, from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m., with Father Bob Kabat officiating.
Carol’s final resting place will be Allouez Catholic Cemetery.
Memories may be shared with the family at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers or plants, donations can be made to St. Matthew’s Catholic Parish, 130 St. Matthew’s St., Green Bay, WI 54301 or to Heartland Hospice, 1145 W. Main Ave., Suite 205, De Pere, WI 54115.
Family would like extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Allouez Sunrise Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice, as well as Carol’s caregiver and friend, Trina.
