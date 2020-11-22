Carol Messier

November 20, 2020
Waukesha, WI - Carol Ann Messier, 72, Waukesha, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Carol was born on April 27, 1948 in Waukesha, WI to Elmer Sr. and Mable (Russea) Fohr. She worked for over 20 years for St. Colletta as a baker in the kitchen. Carol retired from Pick N Save grocery store in Fort Atkinson. She enjoyed her bird watching, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son Randy (Kerri) Messier, Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Zach (Trista) Messier, Skyler Smith, Josh (Melanie) Messier, Riley O'Donnell-Messier, Gavin (Natalie) O'Donnell, Shania Messier, Krista Freischmidt; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Sandra Miller, Melody Patrie, and Mary Ray; brothers Charles Fohr and Tom Fohr; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; children Shane Fohr and Margaret Messier; brothers Richard and Elmer Fohr Jr.
A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11AM at the Melody Prairie Cemetery on CTH ZZ, Eagle, WI.
Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family, online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.