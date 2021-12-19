Carol Vohs

Cold Spring, WI - Carol A Vohs 82 Of Whitewater passed away peacefully on December 4th, 2021, with her family by her side. Carol was born on October 16, 1939, to Charles and Mildred Stelter.
Carol married Leroy Vohs on September 26th, 1959. Carol and Leroy had 2 sons David and Jimmy, and they raised the boys on Piper Rd. Carol was a stay-at-home mom until the boys went to school, she then went to work at the Commercial Bank of Whitewater for over 20 years before retiring in 2001.
Carol loved to travel with her husband Leroy, especially to Eagle River for Cranberry Fest and family trips to the cabin on Cranberry Lake where we enjoyed fish fry at Honey Bears, sitting around the living room talking and laughing, and enjoying time on the water, these memories will always be cherished. Carol also enjoyed gardening, going to her Water aerobic classes at the aquatic center with her friends and then the ladies would head over to McDonalds to have great conversation. Carol also loved to bake, at the holidays you would always find plenty of baked goods on the table and one recipe her grandkids couldn't get enough of was her cranberry bread. Carol would always hide a loaf for her favorite Grandson.
Carol is survived by her husband Leroy of more than 62 years, Her Son Jimmy (Mary), 3 Grandsons, Justin (Stacy), Axel (Courtney) Vohs, and Damon Vohs, 1 great-grandson Pierce and 1 Great-granddaughter Hayden, 3 Step-grandchildren, Nicki, Emily, and Chad Olds, 3 step Great-grandchildren Ophelia, Braxton, and Javian and Davids significant other Karen Olds, 2 sisters Janet (Gary), Gloria (Dan) Weissinger and many nieces and nephews.
Carol is preceded in death by her oldest son David Vohs parents Charles and Mildred Stelter her in laws George and Ida Vohs, her brother-in-law Gary Stone, and her great nephew Michael Kienbaum.
Funeral services will be held at First English Lutheran Church (401 W Main St Whitewater) on Thursday, December 23rd, visitation from 9-11 and Church service in Carols honor will be at 11.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Rainbow Hospice Johnson Creek, First English Lutheran Church of Whitewater, or Cold Spring Cemetery Association.
A special thank you to Marquardt Home Health, Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek, and Nicki Olds for the great care they gave Carol.
