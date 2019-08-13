WAUKESHA — Carole (Allen) Kennedy passed away on Aug. 8, 2019, at the age of 78.
She was the loving wife of John; beloved mom of Greg (Cathy) and Brian (Karin); adored grandma of Alexandra, Gabrielle and Isabella.; dearest sister of Bill (Jean) Allen. Carole will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Evangelical & Reformed United Church of Christ, 413 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the First Congregational Church of Waukesha would be greatly appreciated.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family.
For further information, call (262) 542‑6609, or for directions, an online obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.
